Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—AstraZeneca appoints new EVP of oncology R&D

Pharmaceutical
28 June 2021

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca today appointed Dr Susan Galbraith as executive vice president to lead oncology research and development from initial discovery through late-stage development.

Her appointment follows the  passing of José Baselga earlier this year.

She will join the company’s senior executive team and report to chief executive Pascal Soriot.

Dr Galbraith previously led early-stage oncology R&D, overseeing the successful progression of seven programs into Phase III trials, with four new medicines now approved in countries around the world.

During this time, she played a pivotal role in the evolution of AstraZeneca’s oncology strategy, supporting pioneering research, embracing cutting-edge technologies and forging successful partnerships to transform productivity and scientific output.

