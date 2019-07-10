Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Chelsea Glinski named national VP oncology sales at Astellas US

Pharmaceutical
10 July 2019

Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma today announced that Chelsea Glinski has been appointed national vice president, Oncology Sales, Astellas US.

In this role, Ms Glinski will oversee US sales for the Xtandi (enzalutamide) brand of prostate cancer treatment, and contribute to the growth and development of the oncology sales organization overall.

Ms Glinski previously served as executive director of Astellas' market access and reimbursement strategy, where she led the design and operations of reimbursement services and patient support programs across the Astellas portfolio.

In addition, Ms Glinski held operational roles in Astellas' Health Systems Business Unit.

Prior to joining Astellas in 2012, she served as a management consultant in the life sciences sector at Capgemini Consulting.

