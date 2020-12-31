Saturday 8 November 2025

BRIEF—Colombia to buy nine million doses of J&J vaccine

31 December 2020

The Colombian government has announced that it has agreed to buy nine million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson.

The Phase III ENSEMBLE study of the single-dose regimen of JNJ-78436735 continues to enrol and vaccinate study participants as it moves towards the target of enrolling 60,000 participants worldwide.

Colombia’s purchase of the jabs means that, in total, the country now has enough vaccine doses to immunize around 29 million of its people.

