Single dose coronavirus vaccine enters late stage testing

The first coronavirus vaccine candidate requiring a single dose has entered into global Phase III trials, recruiting 60,000 people in South America, the USA and Europe.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said it had launched the ENSEMBLE trial testing JNJ-78436735, after positive interim results from a Phase I/IIa study. Shares in the company rose slightly in pre-market trading.

J&J is also scaling up its manufacturing capacity, and said it remains on track to meet its goal of providing one billion doses of a vaccine each year.