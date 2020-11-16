Sunday 24 November 2024

J&J starts second Phase III COVID-19 vaccine trial

16 November 2020
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) may be behind the likes of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) with its COVID-19 vaccine, but the US healthcare giant is moving on apace with its candidate.

The Phase III ENSEMBLE study of the single-dose regimen of JNJ-78436735 continues to enrol and vaccinate study participants as it moves towards the target of enrolling 60,000 participants worldwide.

In addition to the single-dose regimen ENSEMBLE study, J&J’s Janssen subsidiary has now initiated the two-dose regimen ENSEMBLE 2 trial, a complementary, planned, pivotal, large-scale, multi-country Phase III trial that will study the safety and efficacy of a two-dose regimen of the investigational vaccine candidate, in up to 30,000 participants worldwide.

