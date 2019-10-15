Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Eisai's Fycompa approved in China

Pharmaceutical
15 October 2019

Fycompa (perampanel) has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for use in an adjunctive treatment of partial onset seizures, with or without secondarily generalized seizures, in epilepsy patients of 12 years of age and older.

Japanese drugmaker Eisai discovered and developed Fycompa in-house and saw it go on to receive approval in more than 60 countries, though in few of them are there as many epilepsy patients as the nine million in China, 60% of whom are affected by partial-onset seizures.

Fycompa had been designated for Priority Review by the NMPA due to its significant clinical benefits compared to existing treatments.

