Sunday 24 November 2024

BRIEF—Hikma and Arecor broaden partnership

Pharmaceutical
20 October 2020

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has deepened ties with Arecor, with a new exclusive agreement to co-develop a ready-to-administer injectable medicine in the USA.

The firms started working together with a co-development agreement inked in January 2020. The new deal will see the companies developing a product using Arecor’s proprietary drug formulation technology platform Arestat.

Hikma will make an upfront payment and other undisclosed payments based on milestones. The firm aims to seek US approval in 2023.

Arecor chief executive Sarah Howell said: "This growing partnership supports both companies’ product development strategies to bring enhanced products to market that simplify care and improve patient outcomes.”

“Hikma’s manufacturing expertise and strong presence in the US hospital market coupled with Arecor’s world leading formulation technology platform will enable us to jointly bring products to market that are dedicated to improving patient care and the advancement of medication delivery.”

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Biogen shares rise as it pledges to progress Alzheimer’s drug
3 December 2014
Pharmaceutical
Pharma urged to support March for Science
13 April 2017
Pharmaceutical
Pharmacyclics and Roche research Imbruvica and Gazyva
17 October 2014
Pharmaceutical
Achillion shares jump on positive interim results from ACH-3102 and ACH-322 for hepatitis C
23 December 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze