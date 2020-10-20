BRIEF—Hikma and Arecor broaden partnership

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has deepened ties with Arecor, with a new exclusive agreement to co-develop a ready-to-administer injectable medicine in the USA.

The firms started working together with a co-development agreement inked in January 2020. The new deal will see the companies developing a product using Arecor’s proprietary drug formulation technology platform Arestat.

Hikma will make an upfront payment and other undisclosed payments based on milestones. The firm aims to seek US approval in 2023.

Arecor chief executive Sarah Howell said: "This growing partnership supports both companies’ product development strategies to bring enhanced products to market that simplify care and improve patient outcomes.”

“Hikma’s manufacturing expertise and strong presence in the US hospital market coupled with Arecor’s world leading formulation technology platform will enable us to jointly bring products to market that are dedicated to improving patient care and the advancement of medication delivery.”