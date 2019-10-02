Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Lilly and Bayer kickback cases dropped

Pharmaceutical
2 October 2019

False Claims Act lawsuits accusing pharma majors Eli Lilly and Bayer of incentivizing doctors with kickbacks have been axed.

A US judge granted the Department of Justice’s request to dismiss the whistleblower-filed cases, which alleged that the companies had improperly encouraged doctors to prescribe medicines.

Law360 reports that the dismissal of the suits was related to the DoJ’s desire to preserve resources that would be required to pursue such cases.

