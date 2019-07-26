BRIEF—More good news for Bayer on Roundup verdicts

A California judge slashed a more than $2B award against Germany’s Bayer to $86.7 million in a case where a husband and wife each blamed their non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnoses on the company's Roundup weedkiller, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

This is the third large trial verdict that Bayer was able to get reduced in litigation over the safety of Roundup, was acquired along with the Monsanto buy.

Last week, a federal judge in San Francisco reduced a more than $80 million verdict to $25.3 million.