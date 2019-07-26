Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—More good news for Bayer on Roundup verdicts

Pharmaceutical
26 July 2019

A California judge  slashed a more than $2B award against Germany’s Bayer to $86.7 million in a case where a husband and wife each blamed their non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnoses on the company's Roundup weedkiller, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

This is the third large trial verdict that Bayer was able to get reduced in litigation over the safety of Roundup, was acquired along with the Monsanto buy.

Last week, a federal judge in San Francisco reduced a more than $80 million verdict to $25.3 million.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Meda and Cipla sue Apotex to enforce Dymista patents
4 December 2014
Pharmaceutical
2014 saw highest increase in US drug spend over past decade
10 March 2015
Pharmaceutical
Merck KGaA raises forecasts on solid third-quarter 2014
13 November 2014
Pharmaceutical
US amicus brief backs reversal of court opinion
9 November 2016


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze