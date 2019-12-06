Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Nicox sells Zerviate rights in South Korea

Pharmaceutical
6 December 2019

Paris-based ophthalmics specialist Nicox has outlicensed rights to develop and sell Zerviate (cetirizine) to Samil Pharmaceutical, for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, in South Korea.

Chief business officer Gavin Spencer commented: “South Korea can accept the dossier as filed with the US FDA for approval and therefore no additional clinical studies should be needed.”

Nicox is eligible to receive 10% royalties on net sales, a license fee and other milestone payments. The firm said it is working on similar deals in other major territories.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Nicox gets $2 million under amended deal with Ocumension
5 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Milestone payment for NicOx for Zerviate in USA
9 July 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze