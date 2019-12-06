BRIEF—Nicox sells Zerviate rights in South Korea

Paris-based ophthalmics specialist Nicox has outlicensed rights to develop and sell Zerviate (cetirizine) to Samil Pharmaceutical, for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis, in South Korea.

Chief business officer Gavin Spencer commented: “South Korea can accept the dossier as filed with the US FDA for approval and therefore no additional clinical studies should be needed.”

Nicox is eligible to receive 10% royalties on net sales, a license fee and other milestone payments. The firm said it is working on similar deals in other major territories.