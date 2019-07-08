Thursday 9 October 2025

BRIEF—PhoreMost to collaborate with India's CCBT

Pharmaceutical
8 July 2019

UK-based PhoreMost has entered into a research agreement with India’s Center for Chemical Biology and Therapeutics (CCBT), aimed at the structural visualization of novel druggable sites across multiple targets.

PhoreMost has a pipeline of novel targets and early drug discovery programs, built using its proprietary platform.

CCBT is a multidisciplinary effort, which was formed to develop innovative approaches to create chemical tools that modulate novel classes of targets.

The center integrates biochemistry, genetics and cell biology with structural biology, computational chemistry and synthetic chemistry.

