BRIEF—Sputnik V vaccine production contracts with 3 Indian firms

Pharmaceutical
22 March 2021

Just in the last seven days, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has announced production contracts with three Indian manufacturers for more than 300 million people doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine a year.

In total, production capacity for more than 700 million people has been secured in 10 countries.

In the last seven days the following contract were signed:

  • Virchow Biotech, 200 million doses for 100 million people
  • Stelis Biopharma, 200 million doses for 100 million people
  • Gland Pharma, 252 million doses for 126 million people

India is a true Sputnik V production partner and vaccine manufacturing hub of many vaccines for the world, noted the RDIF.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories already has a tie-up for the distribution of Sputnik V.

Phase III trials for the coronavirus vaccine are currently being carried out by the Indian drugmaker.

