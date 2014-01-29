Chronic kidney disease drug market forecast to reach $11.7 billion in 2022

After an initial decline driven by generic and biosimilar competition in the G7 (USA, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, UK and Canada) markets and changes in reimbursement practices in the USA, the total chronic kidney disease (CKD) market will return to growth, achieving total sales of $11.7 billion in 2022 compared with $11 billion in 2012.
This market forecast from health care advisory firm Decision Resources includes erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESAs), phosphate binders, calcium mimetics, active vitamin D analogues, antihypertensive agents, IV irons and emerging CKD therapies for the CKD non-dialysis and dialysis patient populations.
Other key findings from the Pharmacor Chronic Kidney Disease report include:
