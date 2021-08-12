Chugai debuts Evrysdi Dry Syrup for SMA in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Chugai (TYO: 4519) says it has launched Evrysdi (risdiplam) Dry Syrup 60mg for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Evrysdi had been approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) on June 23, 2021, and was listed on the national health insurance (NIH) reimbursement price list this week.

“We are very pleased to launch Evrysdi as the first at home drug for the treatment of SMA,” said Dr Osamu Okuda, president and chief executive of Chugai, which is majority-owned by Swiss pharm giant Roche (ROG: SOX). “Evrysdi has shown efficacy in a wide age range from babies to adults, and will offer at-home dosing. We are committed to promoting appropriate use of Evrysdi so that we may deliver unprecedented value to people with SMA and their families through this new therapeutic option,” he added.

Clinical backing