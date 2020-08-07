Daiichi Sankyo looks to extend leadership in antibody-drug conjugates

A collaboration between Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) and the UK’s AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) will test patritumab deruxtecan, a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), with Tagrisso (osimertinib).

The firms will seek to explore the potential of the combo in people with EGFR-mutated advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Daiichi’s investigational ADC is an HER3 directed therapy, a kind of treatment which has never been approved for the treatment of cancer.