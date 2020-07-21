Sunday 24 November 2024

Daiichi Sankyo says prasugrel hits goals in thrombotic stroke study

21 July 2020
Shares of Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo (TYO: 4568) closed up 5.6% at 8,824 yen today after it announced the achievement of the primary endpoint in the Japan PRASTRO-III Phase III study of the antiplatelet agent prasugrel hydrochloride in thrombotic stroke patients.

The study was carried out in a double-blind comparative manner to examine the efficacy and safety of prasugrel and clopidogrel in 234 thrombotic stroke patients with one or more risk factors for the recurrence of ischemic stroke.

The incidence of cerebral cardiovascular events (such as ischemic stroke, myocardial infarction, and other vascular deaths) was lower in the prasugrel group than in the clopidogrel group, thus achieving the primary endpoint in the study. Furthermore, no additional safety concerns were identified. The results of the study will be announced in detail through future academic conferences and publications.

