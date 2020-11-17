Data show high-risk group can be helped with Brilinta

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has presented detailed results from a particular analysis of the Phase III THALES trial of Brilinta (ticagrelor), as an option to prevent strokes.

People in the trial took Brilinta twice daily, together with aspirin, and were compared with people who took aspirin alone.

In the test group, there was a reduction in the rate of the composite of stroke and death by 27%, in people who had an acute ischemic stroke or a transient ischemic attack (TIA) and had ipsilateral atherosclerotic stenosis in the head and neck arteries.