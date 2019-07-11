EC approves GSK's buy of Pfizer's OTC business, subject to conditions

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of US pharma giant Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) Consumer Health Business by UK major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK).
However, the decision is conditional upon the global divestment of Pfizer's topical pain management business carried out under the ThermaCare brand.
GSK and Pfizer's Consumer Health Business are both manufacturers and suppliers of a variety of consumer healthcare pharmaceuticals, which are typically available to patients without a prescription from a doctor and generally referred to as over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze