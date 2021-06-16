Sunday 24 November 2024

Eisai divests more rights for Zonegran

Pharmaceutical
16 June 2021
eisaibig

Japanese drugmaker Eisai (TYO: 4523) has entered into an agreement to divest its rights for the epilepsy drug Zonegran (zonisamide) in Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and Australia to UK-based Advanz Pharma.

Zonegran is an antiepileptic drug (AED) originally created by Dainippon Pharma, now Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506), for which Eisai holds the exclusive rights in a number of European countries, the Middle East, Russia, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and Asian countries.

Under this agreement, Eisai will divest its rights associated with Zonegran but will continue to act as the distributor in Russia, through its local affiliate, and Australia through its local affiliate Eisai Australia, for an agreed transition period. In addition, Eisai and Advanz Pharma have agreed to enter into a supply agreement under which Eisai’s UK affiliate, Eisai Manufacturing Ltd, will serve as Advanz Pharma's supplier of Zonegran for the transferred territory for an agreed transition period.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

article
US FDA warns that zonisamide increases risk of metabolic acidosis
2 March 2009
article
Eisai to buy certain Zonegran rights from Elan for up to $130M
4 April 2004
Pharmaceutical
Eisai's Zonegran safety in pediatric patients confirmed by pooled data analysis
10 November 2014
Biotechnology
Eisai divests US Zonegran rights to Concordia
7 September 2014


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze