Eli Lilly sales beat forecasts, despite 2% decline

US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has reported financial results, showing that global sales in the fourth quarter of 2013 fell 2% to $5.81 billion, but still beating consensus Wall Street forecasts of $5.46 billion.
The decline in revenues was driven by the US patent expiration for Cymbalta (duloxetine), which was partially offset by growth in other products, the company noted.
Earnings for the quarter came in at $728 million, or $0.67 per share. Excluding special items, the company posted earnings per share of $0.74, matching the analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Lilly’s shares dipped 1.7% to $53.00 in morning trading.
