Farxiga progresses apace with Priority Review in USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the New Drug Application for Priority Review submitted for Farxiga (dapagliflozin), raising hopes the diabetes med could become the first SGLT2 inhibitor for people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), with and without type 2 diabetes.
For more than 10 years, AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) blockbuster SGLT2 blocker has been used as monotherapy and in combination with diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with T2D.
Sales of the therapy are growing at a blistering pace, with over half a billion dollars generated in the third quarter of 2020 alone. This represents a 32% increase from the same period of 2019.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze