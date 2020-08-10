Marking Farxiga out as different from the crowd key for AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) is intent on differentiating Farxiga (dapagliflozin) from its rivals in the sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitor (SGLT-2I) class of the cardiovascular and metabolic arena, according to GlobalData.
Recent findings suggested the drug, which is marketed under the name Forxiga in Europe, can both reduce cardiovascular (CV) risk and decrease the risk of new-onset diabetes in HF-REF patients.
Key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData have expressed the need for drugs that can address the co-morbidities of type 2 diabetes (T2D), and prevent those with existing conditions such as CV disease from developing T2D.
