Sunday 24 November 2024

Marking Farxiga out as different from the crowd key for AstraZeneca

Pharmaceutical
10 August 2020
astrazeneca-location-big

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) is intent on differentiating Farxiga (dapagliflozin) from its rivals in the sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitor (SGLT-2I) class of the cardiovascular and metabolic arena, according to GlobalData.

Recent findings suggested the drug, which is marketed under the name Forxiga in Europe, can both reduce cardiovascular (CV) risk and decrease the risk of new-onset diabetes in HF-REF patients.

Key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData have expressed the need for drugs that can address the co-morbidities of type 2 diabetes (T2D), and prevent those with existing conditions such as CV disease from developing T2D.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Results reward investment in Farxiga as heart drug
30 March 2020
Biotechnology
Farxiga's march to become mega-blockbuster goes on
2 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Forxiga set to make an impact on heart failure in Japan
30 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Farxiga progresses apace with Priority Review in USA
6 January 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze