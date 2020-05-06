FDA approval for Farxiga in new indication in heart failure patients

Farxiga (dapagliflozin) has been approved in the US to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure (NYHA class II-IV) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) with and without type-2 diabetes (T2D), says Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), whose shares were up more than 3% at 8,780 pence by mid-afternoon today.
The approval by the Food and Drug Administration was based on positive results from the landmark Phase III DAPA-HF trial, which showed Farxiga achieving a statistically-significant and clinically meaningful reduction of CV death or hospitalisation for heart failure (HF), compared to placebo.
This application received Priority Review designation, meaning the agency planned to take action on the application within six months, noted the FDA
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze