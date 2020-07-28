Kidney failure new front in battle of the SGLT2 blockers

Positive top-line results from the Phase III DAPA-CKD trial will bring AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) diabetes med Farxiga (dapagliflozin) one step closer to a new indication in kidney failure.

The data show a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful effect on the primary endpoint of a composite of worsening of renal function or risk of death in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The potential for SGLT2 blockers outside of diabetes has become increasingly apparent, and the British firm faces competition from a number of other pharma majors working on rival options.