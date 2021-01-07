Sunday 24 November 2024

NICE nod for AstraZeneca drug in HFrEF

Pharmaceutical
7 January 2021
astrazeneca_cambridge_large

The UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a positive Final Appraisal Document (FAD) recommending Forxiga (dapagliflozin) for symptomatic chronic heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in adults, as an add-on to optimised standard care.

NICE, the cost-effectiveness watchdog for England and Wales, recommends that treatment with the AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) drug is started on the advice of a heart failure specialist, and that monitoring should be done by the most appropriate healthcare professional.

Forxiga, which is also branded as Farxiga, is in a class of drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors, and is the first medicine of this kind to be licensed and recommended for use in HF.

