FDA accepts Rexulti sNDA for priority review

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the treatment of schizophrenia in adolescents with Rexulti (brexpiprazole) and has granted the drug’s makers – Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) Denmark’s Lundbeck (LUND: CO) Priority Review.

Up to one-third of patients with schizophrenia develop the disease during adolescence. Currently, Rexulti is approved in the USA for treatment of schizophrenia in adults and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

The submission has been completed one year earlier than planned, with the hope of benefitting adolescent patients with schizophrenia who need more treatment options.