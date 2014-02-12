Sunday 24 November 2024

FDA advisory panel ambivalent on NSAID cardiovascular risk

Pharmaceutical
12 February 2014
fda-big

The US Food and Drug Administration’s joint Arthritis Advisory Committee and Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee was split on whether the data show adequate differences in cardiovascular risk among non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to support labeling change for NSAIDs due to cardiovascular (CV) risk.

The advisory panel was convened after a retrospective analysis from multiple clinical trials published last year in The Lancet suggested naproxen was less dangerous to the heart than other NSAIDs, such as ibuprofen and Celebrex. Among naproxen products, Naprosyn is a prescription product sold by Switzerland’s Roche, while Aleve is sold over the counter by Germany’s Bayer. Ibuprofen is marketed as Advil by Pfizer and Motrin by Johnson & Johnson. Celebrex is a prescription product made by Pfizer.

The committee found that there was not enough data at this time to differentiate among the NSAIDs. During the discussion, the committee did recognize the risk of gastrointestinal (GI) events when taking NSAIDs. The panel voted 16-9 that, while the retrospective combining of results from different studies, or meta-analysis, hints at a relative benefit for naproxen over other NSAIDs, the data is not reliable and does not warrant changing the prescribing information to reflect a differentiated risk. The FDA will take the committee's discussion into consideration and will make the final determination in this matter.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze