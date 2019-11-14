Thursday 3 April 2025

FDA advisory panel votes against approving empagliflozin 2.5mg

14 November 2019
The US Food and Drug Administration Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee (EMDAC) advises against marketing authorization of a low dose SGLT2 inhibitor, voting 14 to 2 that the benefits of empagliflozin 2.5mg do not outweigh the risks to support approval as an adjunct to insulin for adults with type 1 diabetes, citing a lack of adequate data to support evidence for safety and efficacy.

Empagliflozin 2.5mg is being developed by family-owned German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim and US partner Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). A separate brand name has been proposed for empagliflozin 2.5mg in type 1 diabetes. The drug is currently marketed under the Jardiance trade name at 10mg and 25mg doses and generated first-half 2019 sales of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), up 44.8% at currency-adjusted rates on the first half of 2018, for Boehringer.

“With about 40,000 Americans diagnosed with type 1 diabetes every year, we see today's meeting as an important means of elevating the discussion around the challenges of managing blood sugar levels for those with type 1 diabetes and the need for new treatment options,” said Dr Mohamed Eid, vice president, clinical development and medical affairs, Cardio-Metabolism & Respiratory Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “We continue to believe the totality of data from the EASE program indicates a favorable benefit-risk profile for empagliflozin 2.5mg in adults with type 1 diabetes and look forward to continuing to work with the FDA in this review process,” he added.

