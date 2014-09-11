FDA at last approves weight-management drug Contrave

After considerable delay, the US Food and Drug Administration late yesterday finally granted approval for the weight-loss drug Contrave (naltrexone and bupropion) extended-release tablets.
Contrave will be marketed in the USA by the US subsidiary of Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502), under license from originator Orexigen Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OREX). Shares of Orexigen were barely moved by the news, rising just 0.85% to $5.90 in after-hours trading. However, by mid-morning the stock had fallen 10% to $5.31.
The drug is approved for use in adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater (obesity) or adults with a BMI of 27 or greater (overweight) who have at least one weight-related condition such as high blood pressure (hypertension), type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol (dyslipidemia).
