FDA rules out prostate cancer risk with Parkinson's drug

A US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review has found no increased risk of prostate cancer comes from using entacapone, a Parkinson’s disease drug.

An earlier trial had suggested a possible link between entacapone, which is present in the single-ingredient product Comtan and in the combination therapy Stalevo alongside carbidopa and levodopa, and prostate cancer.

This prompted the FDA review but, in light of the negative finding, the agency’s recommendations for using the products will remain the same in the prescribing information.