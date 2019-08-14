US FDA plans to deactivate outdated drug listings

The US Food and Drug Administration has said it will deactivate drug listings which contain obsolete or inaccurate information, after the agency identified a large number of older registrations which have not been adequately maintained.

Tens of thousands of drug listing records have not been updated or certified by drugmakers in the past year, often for products that are no longer being marketed in the USA.

Once the agency acts to deactivate the listings, it will not be legally permitted to import or market the affected products in the USA, until until the record is brought up to date.