First-in-class HIV drug can overcome multi-drug resistance

A new long-acting HIV treatment under development by Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has produced positive results through 26 weeks in the Phase II/III CAPELLA trial.

Lenacapavir is an investigational HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, which is being tested in heavily treatment-experienced people with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection.

Building on the positive primary endpoint results announced previously, new interim data show that people given the drug every six months maintained high rates of virologic suppression, with 73% achieving undetectable viral load.