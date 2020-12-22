Sunday 24 November 2024

Global drugmakers increase sales of anti-cancer drugs in Russia

Pharmaceutical
22 December 2020
russia_moscow_large-1-

The demand for foreign drugs designed for cancer treatment in Russia remains stable, despite the ever-growing number of generics in the local market, according to recent statements by some leading Russian pharma analysts and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

Despite the allocation of 200 billion rouble ($2.5 billion) for state purchases of anti-cancer drugs in Russia this year (as part of the “Healthcare” national project), the volume of consumer spending on cancer medicines in Russia this year amounted to 2.58 billion roubles.

Among the top five producers that accounted for the biggest share in the overall structure of customers’ purchases, are: JSC Pharmasyntez, at 223.58 million roubles for the first three quarters of the current year, Novartis (NOVN: VX) generics business Sandoz, at 308.72 million roubles, Roche (ROG: SIX), at 159.33 million roubles, AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), at 272.33 million roubles, and Novartis, at 249.89 million roubles.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Drugmakers, including multinationals, to cut prices in Russia
21 March 2017
Pharmaceutical
Pandemic leads to steep production cuts in Russian pharma market
30 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Russian government to speed launch of innovative drugs to domestic market
23 November 2020
Biotechnology
Pioneering Novartis sees Zolgensma as a game changer for Russian drug development
17 November 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze