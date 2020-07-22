Sunday 24 November 2024

Growth for Grünenthal with new Qutenza indication

22 July 2020
Averitas Pharma, the New Jersey, USA-based subsidiary of Germany’s Grünenthal, has won a new approval for the pain med Qutenza (capsaicin).

The US regulator granted approval to market the topical non-opioid for neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy of the feet in adults. It was formerly only approved for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

In part using new  powers granted in 2018 under the SUPPORT Act, the US Food and Drug Administration has taken a broad range of actions to combat the country’s ongoing opioid epidemic, including facilitating non-opioid alternatives for analgesia.

