GSK's Niyati Prasad named Enterprise Therapeutics CMO

Pharmaceutical
8 February 2022
enterprise_therapeutics_large

UK-based respiratory disease specialist Enterprise Therapeutics has appointed Niyati Prasad as chief medical officer.

Enterprise is developing disease-modifying therapies which target the underlying mechanisms of mucus congestion, to enhance the clearance of mucus from the airways, restore lung function, and ultimately to reduce morbidity and mortality in chronic respiratory diseases like cystic fibrosis (CF). ETD001, an ENaC inhibitor with chemical properties aimed at delivering best-in-class potential, will be evaluated in a CF Phase II trial later this year.

The company successfully sold its lead mucus hydration program to Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) in October 2020, for an upfront payment of £75 million ($102 million) and additional undisclosed contingent payments based on the achievement of certain predetermined milestones.

