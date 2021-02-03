GSK shares slide as sales stagnate

It would be fair to call 2020 a transitional year for GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), with the group due to split its BioPharma and Consumer Healthcare businesses in 2022 and the impact of coronavirus to deal with.
However, it would also be fair to say that it has not been a good year, with a disappointing stagnation in growth and a very poor stock market performance, and the outlook for 2021 does not look too rosy for shareholders.
The fourth quarter of the year was no exception. Sales dropped by 2% to £8.74 billion ($11.94 billion) compared to the same period of 2019, albeit marginally ahead of a consensus forecast of £8.72 billion provided by FactSet.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze