HIV combo drug Dovato gets Japan approval

HIV specialist company ViiV Healthcare, which is majority-owned by UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), says it has obtained approval of Dovato (dolutegravir 50mg/lamivudine 300mg) from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and adolescents above 12 years of age weighing at least 40kg, to be administered orally, with or without food.
Dovato is a once-daily, single-pill, 2-drug regimen (2DR) for treatment-naïve HIV infection that combines dolutegravir, an integrase inhibitor (INI), with the nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI) lamivudine.
“In Japan, the standard of care for treatment-naïve people living with HIV has been for many years with a three-drug regimen. The data from our dolutegravir-based 2-drug regimen development program has, however, challenged this. With the authorization of Dovato, people living with HIV in Japan can - for the first time - start treatment on a once-daily, single-pill, 2-drug regimen with the knowledge that efficacy is non-inferior to a three-drug regimen,” commented Dustin Haines, president of ViiV Healthcare Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze