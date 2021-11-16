ICER report on price hikes justifies Biden's attack on medicine costs

The USA's Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) regularly calls out drugmakers in certain therapy areas for introducing drugs to the market at prices that exceed its estimates of what they are worth.
But the ICER reserves even stronger condemnation for companies appearing in its Unsupported Price Increase (UPI) Report, the 2020 version of which has just been published.
Among the top drugs with price increases in 2020 that had substantial effects on US spending, the ICER determined that seven of 10 lacked adequate new evidence to demonstrate a substantial clinical benefit that was not yet previously known.
