Sunday 24 November 2024

Industry giants back superbug research with $1 billion fund

Pharmaceutical
10 July 2020
2019_biotech_production_bottles_big

The newly-founded AMR Action Fund will oversee the disbursement of around $1 billion, directed towards promising antimicrobial candidates.

Coordinated by global trade body the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), the fund represents a major industry-led initiative to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Liberal prescription of antibiotics and overuse in agriculture are fuelling resistance to antibiotics, with more people suffering from bacterial infections that have become resistant to the standard forms of antimicrobial treatment.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Firms to work together on superbugs in China
23 October 2019
Biotechnology
Spanish non-profit partners with Prokaryotics to fight superbugs
5 June 2019
Biotechnology
Blackstone closes record-breaking $4.6 billion life sciences fund
10 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
AMR Action Fund raises additional $140 million toward addressing antimicrobial resistance
22 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze