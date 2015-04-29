Ipsen posts strong 1st-qtr 2015 sales growth

French drugmaker Ipsen (Euronext: IPN) reported first-quarter 2015 sales, noting a good start to the year with solid growth in its specialty care business.

Commenting on the first quarter 2015 performance, chairman and chief executive Marc de Garidel stated: “Ipsen is off to a good start this year with solid specialty care growth, up 14.6%1, driven by the launch of Somatulinein neuroendocrine tumors in the USA and Europe, the solid performance of Dysportand the continued growth of Decapeptyl® in China. Moreover, Primary Care, despite continued decline in France, benefited from strong international growth.” He added: “Following the improved sales expectations and the savings resulting from discontinuation of all developments with tasquinimod in prostate cancer, we raise our sales and profitability guidance for 2015.”

The Ipsen board of directors has upgraded the group’s objectives for 2015: as follows