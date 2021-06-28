Sunday 24 November 2024

J&J to stop sale of opioids as New York settlement announced

Pharmaceutical
28 June 2021
US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is to pay $230 million to the state of New York in a settlement over accountability for the opioid epidemic ahead of a court case due to begin this week.

J&J will also cease selling opioid-based painkillers, it was announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James as she communicated the settlement in a press release.

"The opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc on countless communities across New York state and the rest of the nation"The payments will be made over a period of nine years, with substantial payments made upfront.

