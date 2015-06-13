Japan’s MHLW tells Takeda to strengthen review system for promotional materials

Japan’s largest drugmaker, Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) says it has received an order to improve business operation from the Japanese Ministry of Health Labor and Welfare (MHLW).
The order was based on the decision that two promotional materials targeting health care professionals for the hypertension medicine Blopress (candesartan cilexetil), which was developed in 2006 and 2010 based on results from the investigator-led CASE-J clinical research, are applicable as misleading advertisements prohibited under Article 66, Paragraph 1 in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act (PMD Act) of Japan.
