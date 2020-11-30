Sunday 24 November 2024

Kymriah, Blincyto and Besponsa to drive acute lymphocytic leukemia market growth

Pharmaceutical
30 November 2020
marketreportbig

The acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) market has enjoyed explosive growth since 2015 and is expected to increase further, albeit at a slower pace, from $1.46 billion in 2019 to $2.26 billion in 2029, across the eight major markets.

This growth will take place at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, according to GlobalData, in its latest report, ‘Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029.

The report predicts that the increase will come about through already successful agents, namely Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Blincyto (blinatumomab) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamicin), in more patient populations, and by the regulatory approval of late-stage pipeline agents.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Syros acquisition and stock sale line up shot at aggressive leukemia
7 December 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Vor Biopharma partners with Janssen on AML
9 July 2021
Biotechnology
Novartis shares hit by Kymriah setback
24 August 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze