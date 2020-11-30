Kymriah, Blincyto and Besponsa to drive acute lymphocytic leukemia market growth

The acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) market has enjoyed explosive growth since 2015 and is expected to increase further, albeit at a slower pace, from $1.46 billion in 2019 to $2.26 billion in 2029, across the eight major markets.
This growth will take place at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, according to GlobalData, in its latest report, ‘Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029.
The report predicts that the increase will come about through already successful agents, namely Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel), Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Blincyto (blinatumomab) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Besponsa (inotuzumab ozogamicin), in more patient populations, and by the regulatory approval of late-stage pipeline agents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze