Kyowa Hakko and LEO Pharma partner on topical calcipotriol/betamethasone dipropionate in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Hakko Kirin (TYO: 41521) and Denmark’s privately-held dermatology specialist LEO Pharma have entered into a distribution and co-promotion agreement for LEO’s proprietary topical calcipotriol/betamethasone dipropionate combination product. LEO had filed for the manufacturing and marketing approval of this product for psoriasis vulgaris in Japan in August 2013.

The Danish firm first developed and launched this product in Denmark in 2001 as a topical treatment for psoriasis vulgaris. The product is now approved and marketed in 97 countries worldwide, including the USA, and is widely used as the first-line treatment for psoriasis vulgaris. Japanese subsidiary LEO Pharma KK filed for the marketing and manufacturing approval of this product with the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan in August 2013 as the first topical active vitamin D3/steroid combination drug (once daily application) for the treatment of psoriasis.

