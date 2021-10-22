Wednesday 19 November 2025

Letdown for Lonsurf combo in first-line colon cancer

Pharmaceutical
22 October 2021
servier_big

Privately-held French drugmaker Servier has announced a trial miss for its cancer med Lonsurf (trifluridine/tipiracil), which is being tested in combination with bevacizumab in colorectal cancer.

Lonsurf is a fixed-dose oral chemotherapeutic, whereas bevacizumab is a VEGF-targeting antibody, developed and sold under the brand name Avastin by Roche (ROG: SIX).

Servier has been comparing the combo with Avastin plus capecitabine, a rival oral chemotherapy, in the SOLSTICE trial.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Servier adds EU approval for Lonsurf in gastric cancer
6 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Data makes case for added Lonsurf indication
18 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
Compelling data for Lonsurf in metastatic gastric cancer presented at ESMO 2018
22 October 2018
Biotechnology
Twice is NICE for BMS cancer drugs in NHS recommendations
17 November 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze