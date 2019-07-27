Lexicon slumps after Sanofi pulls out of deal

Shares of USA-based Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XRX) plummeted more than 50% to $2.82 in after-hours trading on Friday, after Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) revealed that it was pulling out of a collaboration on the development and commercialize Zynquista (sotagliflozin) for controlling blood sugar levels in type 1 and 2 diabetics.

The French pharma major’s decision to terminate the deal followed the release of mixed results in three Phase III studies.

Top-line results of the three studies are as follows: