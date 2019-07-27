Lexicon slumps after Sanofi pulls out of deal

Shares of USA-based Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XRX) plummeted more than 50% to $2.82 in after-hours trading on Friday, after Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) revealed that it was pulling out of a collaboration on the development and commercialize Zynquista (sotagliflozin) for controlling blood sugar levels in type 1 and 2 diabetics.
The French pharma major’s decision to terminate the deal followed the release of mixed results in three Phase III studies.
Top-line results of the three studies are as follows:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze