Lilly lifted by COVID antibodies in fourth quarter

3 February 2022
Beating analysts’ expectations, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) put in a strong performance in the final quarter of 2021, propelled by its COVID-19 antibody therapy as well as diabetes med Trulicity (dulaglutide).

Revenues were up 8% for the quarter and 15% for the year, at $8 billion and $28.3 billion respectively. The net income figures were $1.7 billion and $5.6 billion.

Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Lilly reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 in the quarter, making $6.12 overall.

