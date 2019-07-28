Saturday 23 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to July 26

Pharmaceutical
Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
28 July 2019
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s news included a setback for Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, with the US Food and Drug Administration issuing a CRL for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug Nurtec. Research news of note was Acadia presenting new Phase III data on its schizophrenia candidate Nuplazid (pimavanserin) that failed to impress, and Intec Pharma last Monday releasing Phase III data in its Accordion-Pill-Carbidopa/Levodopa showing that it was not superior to Sinemet. On the government affairs front, last Tuesday saw the US Senate Finance Committee release details of the long-awaited proposed legislation on pharma pricing which has come in for much scrutiny.

Biohaven’s Nurtec could forego critical share of global ALS market after filing to obtain FDA approval

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
First congressional hearing on 'Medicare for all' shows no signs of consensus on controversial issue
2 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Biohaven buys priority review voucher to expedite rimegepant Zydis ODT NDA
19 March 2019
Biotechnology
Acadia's pimavanserin fails to meet Ph III goals in schizophrenia
23 July 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze