Look back at pharma news in the week to July 26

By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor
Last week’s news included a setback for Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, with the US Food and Drug Administration issuing a CRL for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug Nurtec. Research news of note was Acadia presenting new Phase III data on its schizophrenia candidate Nuplazid (pimavanserin) that failed to impress, and Intec Pharma last Monday releasing Phase III data in its Accordion-Pill-Carbidopa/Levodopa showing that it was not superior to Sinemet. On the government affairs front, last Tuesday saw the US Senate Finance Committee release details of the long-awaited proposed legislation on pharma pricing which has come in for much scrutiny.
Biohaven’s Nurtec could forego critical share of global ALS market after filing to obtain FDA approval
