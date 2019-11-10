Saturday 23 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to November 8

Pharmaceutical
10 November 2019
tpl-week-in-review-700x466

Last week’s noteworthy news included China’s medicines regulator, the NPMA, approving the first new Alzheimer’s therapy in 17 years, but questions are raised on Green Valley’s oligomannate. There was a series disappointment on Monday for Halozyme Therapeutics with the failure of its pancreatic cancer candidate PEGPH20. Israel’s RedHill Biopharma had good news last week with the US Food and Drug Administration approval of its Helicobacter pylori treatment Talicia, and AstraZeneca announced a major expansion of its presence in China, which is now the Anglo-Swedish pharma major’s second largest market.

China approves Alzheimer’s drug, inviting fresh debate in field with few successes

In a decision likely to stir scientific debate across the world, China's health regulator approved a new Alzheimer's drug for patients with mild-to-moderate forms of the neurodegenerative disease, commented Ned Pagliarulo writing on BioPharma Dive. The drug, oligomannate, which was developed by the little-known Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals, will be available throughout China by the end of the year, according to the company and a posting on the website of China's National Medical Products Administration.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
RedHill Biopharma to get $36 million and US rights to approved drug in deal with Cosmo
17 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca tops first Pharmaceutical Invention Index
4 November 2019
Biotechnology
Halozyme out-licenses ENHANZE drug-delivery technology for new targets
30 October 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze