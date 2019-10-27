Saturday 23 November 2024

Look back at pharma news in the week to October 25

Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell
27 October 2019
By Barbara Obstoj-Cardwell. Editor

Last week’s research news included a boost on Monday for Seattle Genetics, with positive top-line results for its breast cancer candidate tucatinib, and Biogen surprised when it revealed a new analysis of what seemed to be abandoned Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab would now be filed with the US Food and Drug Administration. On the deal-making front, Bavarian Nordic acquired the travel vaccine brands from GlaxoSmithKline for up to 955 million euros. There was also good news last Monday for Vertex Pharma, with the FDA approval for its cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta coming five months earlier than a decision was expected.

Vindication is sweet for Seattle Genetics

